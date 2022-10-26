COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Common Council approved Mayor Bill Keeler’s 2023 city budget on October 25. The budget includes a reduction in property tax rates for the first time in decades.

Mayor Keeler’s 2023 budget on October 25 at the Common Council meeting. The $25.9 million budget proposal includes,

1% reduction in the property tax rate

No increase in sewer or water rates

Full staffing of all city departments; and

Decrease in spending from the General Fund adjusted 2022 city budget

Mayor Keeler states, “We’re very pleased to be able to reduce property taxes for the first time in decades. We’ve held the line on spending while creating savings, including from the citywide conversion to LED streetlights and our expanded recycling program. We’ve successfully pursued grant funding which has permitted us to do much-needed and long-overdue public works projects. Public Safety remains our highest priority, with Fire Department staffing at a two-decade high and continued investment into technology that will help our Police Department prevent crime and solve cases. Our goal is to make living in Cohoes both safe and affordable.”

Mayor Keeler introduced his proposed FY2023 budget on September 15. A public hearing was held on October 11. The new budget is effective on January 1, 2023.