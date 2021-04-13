Cohoes man withdraws guilty plea in death of infant

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes man charged with the death of his infant son has withdrawn his guilty plea. His case will now head to trial.

Anthony Ojeda, 39, originally plead guilty to manslaughter in December 2020. It was determined that 6-week-old Eli Ojeda-Harmon had ingested methamphetamines.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares said medical care was not sought for the child while he was exhibiting obvious distress, including but not limited to vomiting, discoloration to his body, eyes rolling in the back of his head, and lethargy.

The baby was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ojeda’s trial is scheduled to take place in the coming months.

