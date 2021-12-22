Cohoes man charged with burglary, harassment after domestic incident

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man has been arrested after allegedly violating an active order of protection. New York State Police said William J. Thibodeau III, 33, was arrested on December 18.

Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in Halfmoon. Thibodeau is accused of entering the victim’s residence without permission and getting into a fight when he tried to take his children. He reportedly pushed the victim to the ground and stomped on their glasses.

Thibodeau left the scene with two of the children but returned them to the residence following contact with the State Police. He was then taken into custody.

Charges

Burglary in the second degree (felony)

Criminal contempt in the first degree (felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Criminal mischief in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

Harassment in the second degree (violation)

Thibodeau was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and released. He is due back in court on a later date.