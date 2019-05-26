Cohoes man arrested for fatal accident in Clifton Park

Dickie R. Winn, 58, of Cohoes, was arraigned Sunday morning in Clifton Park Town Court after Saturday’s accident which killed two and injured three others.

Winn was arrested on charges of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, two counts of Vehicular Manslaughter, and Driving while Intoxicated.

State Police say that the vehicle he was operating left it’s lane and struck a stopped vehicle which killed two passengers and seriously injured three others.

The deceased victims were identified as John A. Heneghan, 33, and Caitlyn J. Holtzman, 32, both from New York City.

The three injured victims were taken to Albany Medical Center. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

They have been identified as Julia Staples, 24, Luke O’Doherty, 25, and Enda Crowley, 25.

Winn was remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail. He is expected back in court on Wednesday, May 29.