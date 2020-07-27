Cohoes looks to cut $100K in fire department overtime

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes is looking to stave off an expected $1 million in losses this year. Currently, they’re looking to recoup $100,000 in fire department overtime costs.

The coronavirus pandemic has been tough on Cohoes and its finances. The city reported dismal second quarter sales tax revenue. It is also facing a 20 percent reduction in state aid, which amounts to more than $500,000.

While Mayor Bill Keeler said the city should be able to save $100,000 in fire department overtime, he wants to do it safely.

Cohoes Fire Chief Joseph Fahd seemed to agree saying it makes sense to take a look at cuts that can be made during an economic crisis of this magnitude.

“I have been a firefighter for more than 50 years, and Fire Chief in Cohoes since 2003. I would not take any action that would put my firefighters or the Cohoes community at risk. Safety is my highest priority, and safety is Mayor Keeler’s highest priority. That is why there are at least 7 and often 8 firefighters assigned to each shift. The reality is that we are facing an economic crisis like I have not seen in my 50 years as a firefighter, and it requires us to look at every part of the Fire Department budget, including overtime. The problem we are grappling with is how to safely and effectively control overtime costs. If we do this right, we think we can save more than $100,000 between now and the end of the year. But, that is going to require the help of our firefighters, because of how overtime is incurred. These are unprecedented times, and it will take cooperation and collaboration to get through it. Mayor Keeler and I will be meeting with the Cohoes Local 2562 Firefighters Union Executive Board on Tuesday. I am confident that, working together, we will find solutions that will contain overtime costs safely.” COHOES FIRE CHIEF JOSEPH FAHD

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES