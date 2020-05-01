Breaking News
Troy police sergeant passes away after battle with coronavirus

Cohoes looking for new management group of Music Hall

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes is launching a search for a new management group for the Cohoes Music Hall.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the music hall has been closed since March and will not be hosting shows for the foreseeable future.

Proposals are due May 21 and must include how you would use the music hall to bring performances that would enhance the city’s music scene.

The city is hoping to sign a new contract with the winning management group by August 1.

