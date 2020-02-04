Cohoes judge first to set bail, challenging new laws

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes Judge Thomas Marcelle released a 12-page decision to issue bail in the case of a repeat offender on Monday which challenges new bail reform laws.
In the decision, Judge Marcelle said the court “is left with grave doubt that defendant will return to answer the charges.”
Judge Marcelle continued by saying “a judge unable to make judgement is not a judge.”
He received support from district attorneys at a bail reform rally at the Capitol.
“Justices are a different arm of the criminal justice system. It is rewarding for some of the DA’s to see them standing up for what’s going on,” said Rensselaer District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly.
Judge Marcelle will set bail Feb. 5.
