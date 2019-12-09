Cohoes judge determines sufficient probable cause in infant death case

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man accused of manslaughter in the death of his 6-week-old infant was back in court on Monday. The purpose was to determine if there is enough evidence to hold Anthony Ojeda’s in jail and allow it to move on to trial.

The defense and prosecution focused mostly on a videotaped police interview with Anthony Ojeda. Cohoes Police Detective Michael Greene testified about the interview with Ojeda after the baby had died.

Greene stated that Ojeda admitted to previously shaking the less than 2-month-old baby. The prosecutor says autopsy results showed evidence of several broken ribs.

The defense said the prosecution failed to show probable cause for the charges, that any videotaped confessions that investigators put words in the defendant’s mouth, and that the mostly Spanish speaking Ojeda was unable to understand all that was going on.

The defendant is accused of waiting hours to seek medical help for his son. Investigators say Ojeda told them the child became sick after accidentally coming in contact with methamphetamine.

The exact cause of death is still unknown.

In the end, the judge decided there was probable cause for the case to go to trial. He said it’s now left in the hands of the grand jury.