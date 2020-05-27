Cohoes honors former fire chief with procession

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes came together on Wednesday to pay respects to one of their fallen heroes.

The remains of retired fire chief and World War II Navy veteran Ray Lamora proceeded through the city he served for more than 40 years.

Lamora became a firefighter in 1951 and served 20 years before becoming chief for 20 more years. He retired in 1991.

Mayor Bill Keeler, who worked with Lamora during his three years as a Cohoes police officer, fondly remembered the spirit and passion Lamora had while serving his community.

“He was always the first firefighter on the scene, and he would run up three flights of stairs like he was 18 years old, and that’s when he was in his late 50s,” Keeler recalled. “He was a good man, dedicated to the city and loved firefighting. He was a great individual we lost.”

To honor the life, legacy and memory of their beloved retired fire chief, flags at all Cohoes city buildings remained at half-staff for the rest of the day.

