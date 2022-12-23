COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes has announced the winners of the 2022 Holiday House and Business Decorating Contest! Participants had to submit a photo of the outside of their home or business and votes were casted in the form of “likes” and “reactions”.

The top three winners for the house entries and the winner of the business entry will receive VISA gift cards. The house winners are:

1st Place – Central Avenue

2nd Place – Andrew Lane

3rd Place – Continental Avenue

The business winner is Vanity Salon Concierge. The City of Cohoes thanks the Cohoes Local Development Corp for sponsoring this contest.