COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes came together Monday night to show their support for Ukraine as the country remains under attack from Russian military forces. A candlelight vigil was held outside Cohoes City Hall.

The vigil was attended by community members, including the mayor, lawmakers and the Ukrainian religious community.

“What we’re seeing in Ukraine is heartbreaking,” state Assemblyman John McDonald said. “What is comforting is the will and the fight of the Ukrainian people in Ukraine sending a message to Putin that they are not gonna lay down. They are going to fight back for their freedoms.”