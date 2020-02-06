Cohoes going green as Mayor announces, ‘Cleaner Greener Cohoes’ initiative

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes is pledging to go green by launching a new initiative known as “Cleaner Greener Cohoes” aiming to take a comprehensive approach to creating a more environmentally sustainable city.

“From buildings, to street lighting, to green spaces, to recycling, every aspect of how people live, work, and play in Cohoes will be considered as we map a cleaner greener future for our community,” Mayor Keeler said.

The “Cleaner Greener Cohoes” initiative will use the existing structure of Governor Cuomo’s Climate Smart Communities (CSC) program made to accelerate progress in reducing and adapting to climate change on a local level.

Cities that participate reportedly gain free access to specific grant programs, rebates for a large number of initiatives, and free technical help, training, and planning tools.

The CSC program was started in 2009 under the former administration of then Mayor John McDonald, but has been inactive for the past ten years. “Clearly Cohoes has a lot of catching up to do, but just in our first 30 days we have laid the groundwork for progress,” Mayor Keeler said.

The initiative was proposed at the first Common Council meeting of 2020 by Mayor Keeler and approved by a City Council resolution to restart the City’s commitment to the CSC program. City Planner Joe Seman-Graves was established as program coordinator, which allows for the creation of a Cohoes Climate Smart Community Task Force.

With this initiative, the city is asking for the public’s input to help make sure this initiative is successful in all aspects that help celebrate climate smart community projects. “We want to tap the time, talent, and expertise of people across our community including business owners, homeowners, landlords, tenants, students, residents who know the history of Cohoes, and newcomers who are just beginning to explore how they can become involved in the community,” City Planner Seman-Graves said, inviting Cohoes residents to join the task force.

In order to help jump start the initiative, Mayor Keeler is working on coordinating with a number of different resources by:

Meeting with clean energy expert U.S. Rep Paul Tonko (D-NY20), for guidance on Federal funding opportunities and technical assistance for cities to become more environmentally sustainable. Congressman Tonko is Chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on the Environment and Climate Change, a member of House Natural Resources Committee, and former president and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

Coordinating with NYS Assemblymember John McDonald to bring weatherization workshops and other similar energy efficiency education programs to Cohoes residents.

Requesting that NYSERDA and the New York State Power Authority (NYPA) provide a comprehensive energy audit of Cohoes City Hall, the Cohoes Public Library, the Cohoes Music Hall, and other city buildings, to identify opportunities to conserve energy and reduce costs to the taxpayers.

Engaging with NYPA to develop a LED street lighting program for Cohoes, designed to reduce energy consumption and costs.

Revitalizing the Cohoes Erie Canal Parkway and other long-neglected city parks and green spaces.

“Creating a ‘cleaner greener Cohoes’ is the smart thing to do economically and it is the right thing to do for the health and long-term sustainability of our community. We owe it to ourselves, our children, and our grandchildren,” Mayor Keeler said.