Cohoes ends contract with music hall

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Citing financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Cohoes has terminated its contract with the Cohoes Music Hall.

The hall served as the city’s main event venue.

The current agreement between the venue and the city will expire on July 31 and will not be renewed. The decision was voted on and approved at Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting.

