Cohoes ends contract with current Music Hall management

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic hit close to home for some in Cohoes as the contract between the city and the group that manages the Cohoes Music Hall will not be renewed.

The current contract between the Music Hall’s managers, as well as the person in charge of bringing in some of the performers, and the city will expire on July 31. The decision to not renew the contract was voted on and approved at Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting.

The hall served as the city’s main event venue.

Mayor Bill Keeler said the issue was not with the music hall itself but with the contract. He said the costs from the music hall to city taxpayers over the past two years reached about $500,000.

The mayor said he hopes the music hall can be back up and running with a new management group after the pandemic.

