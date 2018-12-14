Cohoes elementary students take part in recycling program

Harmony Hill Elementary School in Cohoes takes pride in its recycling program.

“We were originally collecting bottles and cans for the Hudson Mohawk Humane Society, and some other organizations locally,” explained Jeff Brooks, a 3rd grade teacher at Harmony Hill.

But as time went on, their recycling expanded.

Brooks said roughly 32,000 markers have been recycled, as well as almost 300 pounds of can tabs and 200 pounds of plastic caps.

The students are trying to collect 400 pounds of plastic caps so that the caps can be recycled into an outdoor bench.

Members of the community can drop off plastic bottles and caps at the elementary school to help the cause.