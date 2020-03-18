Cohoes declares coronavirus state of emergency

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler announced a state of emergency for the city of Cohoes on Tuesday as the municipality deals with the coronavirus. The declaration went into effect at 5 p.m.
While the City Hall building is closed to the public, essential city services will continue functioning. Keeler wants residents to stay connected to the city via email, phone, and Facebook.
The state of emergency will remain in effect for thirty days, or until rescinded by another order from the mayor.
Although there are no coronavirus diagnoses in Cohoes, confirmed cases in Albany, Rensselaer, and Saratoga Counties surround the city.
