Cohoes councilman calls for investigation into mayor

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Councilman Bill Smith called for an investigation into Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler after video showed Department of Public Works dumping fill on his property on Thursday morning.

“I’d like to see to see the council step up ASAP. We need answers,” Smith said.

Keeler responded to the photos on his social media page.

The statement said: “Beginning three years ago under the Morse Administration – and with Morse’s full knowledge, DPW began using my property to dispose of fill. I agreed to the practice with the understanding that it saved taxpayers money. My only requirement was that whoever drops fill has to push it over the bank.”

The mayor also said former Mayor Shawn Morse was the one taking pictures of DPW while parked in his driveway.

Keeler defeated Morse during a divisive election.

The mayor alluded to the pictures being politically motivated. He also said he ended his agreement with DPW.

Morse admitted to speaking with Keeler, but has denied Keeler’s account of events. He said he was not responsible for the photos.

In his post Morse wrote: ” … it seems like I’ll be the blamed for everything. Oh, well!”

Smith said he does not feel this is politically motivated.

“We don’t need things like this hanging over our heads. And that’s a shame. Mr. Keeler ran on integrity. The black cloud that was Shawn Morse [is] a little gray today,” Smith said.

Smith said city council will discuss the matter at an upcoming workshop.

