Cohoes City Hall renovations start Monday

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Restoration of the historic City Hall in Cohoes begins Monday, starting with repairs to the north side of the slate roof and stabilizing the windows of the bell tower.

Part of a designated National Historic District, the limestone, Romanesque Revival-style structure was first constructed in 1895. It is difficult to keep warm in the winter, and “when it rains outside, it rains inside,” according to Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler. Pieces of the facade have also increasingly been falling off, leading to street closures.

“Cohoes City Hall is a magnificent building, but in recent years it has been neglected,” Keeler said. “We have a responsibility to preserve the building’s history and maintain the structure to ensure that it will continue to be used and enjoyed by future generations.”

Assemblymember John McDonald’s helped secure $250,000 in state funding for the renovations.

