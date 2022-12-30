COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes has been awarded nearly $400,000 in NYS planning and engineering grants to improve the city’s water and transportation infrastructure. Both are key components of the historic community’s comprehensive Infrastructure Revitalization Initiative.

Plans will be developed for streetscape revitalization along the Saratoga Street (Rt 32) corridor from Cohoes Boulevard to Spring Street, as part of the city’s Gateways and Thoroughfares Improvement Initiative. The plan will also aid in initial engineering studies on two environmental projects designed to remove storm water from the combined sewer system, as part of a multi-year, regional initiative to save financial and environmental resources.

Mayor Bill Keeler comments, “Improving our neglected gateways and thoroughfares and aging water and sewer infrastructure has been among our highest priorities during the last three years. These planning and engineering grants will help accelerate that effort,” “Making progress on improvements to the Saratoga Street corridor and our water and sewer infrastructure requires having the right plans in place. These New York State planning and engineering grants will enable us to lay the foundation for future transportation and infrastructure construction funding we will need to get the jobs done.”