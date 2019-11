RAVENA N.Y. (NEWS10) — Porch pirates have made an early appearance in the town of Coeymans.

Police say young teens have been reported roaming around town attempting to steal packages off of front porches.

Suspects include one African American male, two Hispanic males, and two Caucasian males, all appearing to be in their teens.

If you notice any suspicious activity outside of your home, call 9-1-1 and do not approach the individual.