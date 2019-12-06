Coeymans PD offers to accept package deliveries to defeat porch pirates

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Left and right, the porch pirates are on the prowl again this holiday season.

“You shop from home because you can’t get out or it’s easier for you because you have young children at home, it’s easier for you to shop through Amazon or Walmart home delivery, and people are stealing the packages you’re having delivered. It’s going to make an impact on you financially and potentially ruin a child’s Christmas,” says Coeymans PD Chief Daniel Contento.

After a string of reports citing teens swiping deliveries all over Ravena, the Coeyman’s Police Department came up with their own idea of how to protect your packages.

“We came up with the suggestion to have them deliver packages to the police department, and when people come to pick them up, they have proper ID that the packages are addressed to them, and we release it to them,” Chief Contento explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

All you have to do is address your online order with your name and “ATTN: Coeymans Police Department” and their address. Chief Dan Contento says there will always be someone to put the packages under lock and key.

“UPS doesn’t deliver outside the station, they deliver right to the door, knock and make sure there’s somebody here to sign for the packages,” he says.

He says in just a week, they’ve already had close to a dozen deliveries and they’re likely to try it again next year. In the meantime, Chief Contento has a final warning for anyone tempted into porch piracy.

“You will be caught and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

The courtesy is currently open to all Coeymans and Ravena residents. Chief Contento says he is open to accepting packages for residents from surrounding towns and counties, as long as the recipients are able to pick them up themselves and in a timely fashion.