Coeymans man sentenced in ‘infantilism’ role-playing case

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A once high-ranking New York State employee is in jail Thursday night. John Allen was sentenced to 60 days after admitting that he coerced young boys to wear diapers as part of his own fetish.

Allen’s attorney tells NEWS10 his client is mentally ill and has been receiving treatment since his arrest for an obsession called “infantilism”, a compulsion to act like an infant, usually involving things like wearing diapers, or drinking from a bottle for someone’s own pleasure.

In September, Allen pleaded guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of a child after allegations that he convinced boys ages 12 to 13 to wear diapers while visiting his Coeymans home. Prosecutors say it placed the children’s mental well-being in jeopardy.

Allen himself had been a longtime mental health advocate. Prior to his firing following his arrest, he served as the Assistant to the Commissioner for the New York State Office of Mental Health.

In a letter to the court Allen’s defense attorney said there was never any allegation of improper touching, and that Allen’s behavior was an attempt to recreate a nurturing childhood, one he claims Allen lacked. The letter did not, however, explain why Allen asked children to participate in his behavior.

The District Attorney’s office says they took into account Allen’s documented mental health issues and his struggle to get better as a factor in striking a plea deal.

Allen will not have to register as a sex offender. Upon completion of his 60 days, he must serve three years of probation.