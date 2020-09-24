Cobleskill urgent care facility project moving along

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A proposed urgent care facility in Cobleskill is leaving mixed emotions. Many locals would go to Cobleskill Regional Hospital for their medical needs, but soon they will be able to turn to the new healthcare facility. How does that affect the hospital?

Village Mayor Rebecca Stanton-Terk said the project is moving along. Since December when she took office, opening an urgent care facility has always been on her agenda.

“For most of us, we think a hospital is a life threatening sort of visit, and most of us think of an urgent care as, well, if I can’t be seen by my primary care physician, I don’t want to wait two or three days for my child or for someone to get medicine that they could get sooner than later,” she said.

A lot of community members are familiar with Bassett Healthcare. The network provides medical services to nine upstate counties.

“The hospital has over 20-something specialty clinics, so people in our community likely can get whatever care they need close to home.”

The new urgent care facility will be on the corner of East Main Street and Legion Drive — right down the road from Cobleskill Regional Hospital.

“It did pass the planning board stages. I believe they just have to dot a few Is and cross a few Ts of the gaining of the property.”

Overall, Eric Stein, President of Cobleskill Regional Hospital, said they’ll continue to make sure they’re meeting the community’s needs.

The mayor is hoping to release the name of the firm next week. Stein said the network still has a close relationship with the village. He said, no matter what, Bassett will be here to stay.

“We’ve been here since 1956, and we are actually growing in our services as the community needs grow as well, so we’re not going anywhere.”

