COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over the weekend, Cobleskill police were notified by SUNY Cobleskill University Police that a female student wished to report an attempted abduction.

The student told police she had been walking on MacArthur Avenue when an unknown male approached her from behind.

According to the report, the suspect attempted to physically restrain her but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 234-2923.