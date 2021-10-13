Cobleskill couple accused of endangering son, assault

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A married couple was arrested for allegedly endangering the welfare of their infant child.

In April 2020, New York State Police began an investigation into Justin and Desyree Van Alstyne after their 7-month-old son was brought to Albany Medical Center for multiple arm and leg fractures.

Police determined the couple failed to take preventative measures to ensure their son’s safety. Police also said Justin caused the arm and leg injuries to their son.

Justin, 24, was charged with one count of Assault in the Second Degree and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Desyree, 19, was charged with one count of Endagering the Welfare of a Child.

Both have been arraigned and were released and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.