The Penobscot Bay and her sister ships keep the Hudson clear, so barge traffic can deliver heating oil to Albany in the winter time. In the summer, they patrol New York Harbor to Albany.

The 140 feet cutter has a crew of 20 men with 2500 h.p. and a hull that is up to an inch thick. That and with the aid of the Bubbler system, which lubricates the hull with air so they can cut ice easier.