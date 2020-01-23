Coaches surprise customers at Dunkin’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Customers at Dunkin’ in Albany got a special surprise on Thursday.

The men’s and women’s hockey coaches from RPI and Union College paid a visit.

Customers were met by the surprise guests at the drive-thru as they handed out tickets for the upcoming Mayor’s Cup game.

The game is taking place on Saturday at the Times Union Center and marks the third double header Mayor’s Cup.

The Cup is a highlight of the season and puts a crosstown rivalry on center stage in the Capital Region.