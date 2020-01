HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A part of a 60-acre lot near the New York State Thruway off of exit 21 could be a space for new opportunities.

Columbia Memorial Health recently announced an agreement on an option to purchase the land for development. The agreement includes the Green County Industrial Development Agency.

It would allow Columbia Memorial Health to move forward with plans for the CMH Medical Plaza West, expanding its medical services into Greene County.