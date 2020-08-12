Cluster testing conducted at Kesselring site

WEST MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dozens of positive coronavirus cases were diagnosed at the Kesselring site in West Milton.

The Naval nuclear laboratory said they have around 2,000 people who work there, and only 53 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The laboratory said they partnered with county and state health officials to conduct cluster testing to determine who had the virus. State officials said they are not alarmed by the numbers and said the positivity rate is normal with the area.

