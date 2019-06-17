Closing statements take place in NXIVM trial

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Closing statements took place Monday in a federal courtroom after six weeks of testimony in the NXIVM trial.

The leader of the alleged Capital Region sex cult, Keith Raniere, is facing several charges including sex trafficking and racketeering which he has plead not guilty to.

Raniere is accused of running a secret society within his company NXIVM called DOS. Members of DOS are said to have been branded with Raniere’s initials and subjects to extreme lifestyles including restricted diets and little sleep.

Raniere’s inner circle, which included Smallville Actress Allison Mack, president and co-founders of NXIVM Nancy Salzman, her daughter Lauren, Seagrams liquor heiress Clare Bronfman and bookkeeper Kathy Russell, have all previously pleaded guilty to their roles in NXIVM.

Both the defense and the prosecution rest their cases on Friday and a charging conference for the attorneys was held on Saturday.