Climate protests planned for Friday

Activists with the Extinction Rebellion movement demonstrate outside the New York Stock Exchange in 2019, kicking off a wide-ranging series of worldwide protests demanding much more urgent action against climate change. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The local chapter of Extinction Rebellion plans to hold a series of demonstrations in the capital on Friday.

Extinction Rebellion of the Capital Region will meet for a procession beginning at noon on State Street and Broadway in Albany.

Climate activists say their goal for Friday is to disrupt business as usual with music, graphics, and theatrics. They hope to connect the dots between fossil fuel companies and institutions that support them.

The environmental movement—which tries to compel the government to act on the climate crisis through nonviolent acts of civil disobedience—says they expect several dozen arrests.

