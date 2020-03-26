Clifton Park town supervisor, wife donate N95 masks

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Clifton Park town supervisor and his wife stepped up to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Town Supervisor Phil Barrett and his wife, Dr. Li Zhang, donated several hundred N95 masks to emergency personnel in Saratoga County, including the Town of Clifton Park, Clifton Park-Halfmoon EMS, Ballston Lake EMS, and Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services.

The masks, which were purchased with the couple’s own money, were delivered to several locations on Wednesday.

Barrett said:

“There is no one thing that we can do as individuals to solve a problem and support our community. It’s a series of many positive contributions that make a difference. Clifton Park residents are working to help each other every day. We appreciate our first responders that serve our community daily without fail and we will do anything possible to ensure their safety while protecting our town and county.”

