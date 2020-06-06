Clifton Park to hold annual Fourth of July parade with restrictions

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One Capital Region town announced it will hold its annual July 4 parade this year.

Clifton Park town officials said the parade will be held but with vehicles only.

Normally, there are marching bands and people walking the parade route, but that will not happen this year due to the coronavirus.

Anyone attending is asked to follow social distancing guidelines, and the parade will also be streamed on Facebook Live.

It is scheduled to kick off at noon.

