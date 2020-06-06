Clifton Park to hold annual Fourth of July parade with restrictions

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One Capital Region town announced it will hold its annual July 4 parade this year.
Clifton Park town officials said the parade will be held but with vehicles only.
Normally, there are marching bands and people walking the parade route, but that will not happen this year due to the coronavirus.
Anyone attending is asked to follow social distancing guidelines, and the parade will also be streamed on Facebook Live.
It is scheduled to kick off at noon.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Inmate cuts off part of his finger, mails it to newspaper to protest Indiana jail conditions
- Amazon trailers go up in flames in massive fire at California commercial building
- Watervliet declares State of Emergency, imposes curfew
- North Country Report: Black Lives Matter march in Glens Falls; reopenings continue
- Republicans, Democrats disagree on how to address police reforms