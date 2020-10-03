Clifton Park man facing sexual abuse, assault charges in two cases

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Clifton Park man is facing multiple sexual abuse and assault charges. He’s accused of attacking a woman in Saratoga Springs.

Around 10 a.m. on September 23, police said 26-year-old Tyler Gaston attacked a 22-year-old woman who was walking through Maplewood Cemetery. The victim told police Gaston sexually assaulted her. She also suffered minor injuries.

Gaston was arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on September 26 after he was accused of attacking a jogger on the Zim Smith Trail in Malta. Investigators with the sheriff’s office were aware of the attack in the cemetery and contacted the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

Gaston was arrested by city police on Thursday. He was arraigned on the charges of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree.

He was sent to the Saratoga County Jail on $40,000 cash bail/ $80,000 bond.

