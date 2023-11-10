TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Clifton Park man died in a car crash on I-87 northbound in the village of Tarrytown just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Richard Simmons, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they responded to I-87 northbound in the village of Tarrytown for a report of a car crash. When troopers arrived, they saw a tractor-trailer on fire.

Police say a preliminary investigation found the car left the roadway prior to the GMMC Bridge, striking the guide rail and a storage outbuilding. The sole occupant and driver, identified as Simmons, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police were assisted by the NYS Thruway Authority, Tarrytown, Nyack, and Central Nyack Fire Departments along with Tarrytown Volunteer EMS and Greenburgh EMS. Police say the cause of the crash is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.