Clifton Park launches grant program to help non-profits

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park has launched an online application for its Community Preparedness and Resiliency Fund. The program is designed to assist non-profit organizations in Clifton Park who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Non-profit organizations are vital to the support structure of our community,” said Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. “Normal fundraising efforts have been interrupted and demand for services have increased, applying further pressure on the operations of non-profits.”

A total of $200,000 will be available, with a maximum award of $10,000 per non-profit. Funding for the Community Preparedness and Resiliency Fund is from the town’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan.

Non-profits are encouraged to review the rules and application to assess if the grant program is helpful to them. The application can be found on the Clifton Park website.