Clifton Park launches grant program to help non-profits

Local

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Clifton Park

Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park has launched an online application for its Community Preparedness and Resiliency Fund. The program is designed to assist non-profit organizations in Clifton Park who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Non-profit organizations are vital to the support structure of our community,” said Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. “Normal fundraising efforts have been interrupted and demand for services have increased, applying further pressure on the operations of non-profits.”

A total of $200,000 will be available, with a maximum award of $10,000 per non-profit. Funding for the Community Preparedness and Resiliency Fund is from the town’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan.

Non-profits are encouraged to review the rules and application to assess if the grant program is helpful to them. The application can be found on the Clifton Park website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

Check the latest closings and delays

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Search NEWS10