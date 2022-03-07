CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A doctor has been sentenced for distributing drugs to people for no legitimate medical purpose. The U.S. Department of Justice said Adrian Morris, 65, of Clifton Park was sentenced to three years and one month in prison.

As part of his guilty plea, Morris admitted that he dispensed controlled substances, including Adderall and Xanax, for no legitimate medical purpose, to people he never met or treated. Morris also admitted that he had personal relationships with women patients seeking treatment.

Morris is a former licensed psychiatrist specializing in addiction recovery. He also has a two-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison.