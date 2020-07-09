Clifton Park Delmonico’s employee tests positive for coronavirus

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Delmonico’s Steakhouse employee at the Clifton Park location has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Saratoga County officials said the employee worked from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 1 and 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on July 3.

They said it was a low risk exposure, and the employee was wearing a mask. The other employees were tested, and the restaurant is closed.

