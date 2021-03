CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Clifton Park bakery hit by a car in February will reopen on Friday.

On February 23, an elderly woman accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and drove into the lobby of Dolce & Biscotti Italian bakery. No one, including the driver, was hurt.

The bakery posted on Facebook to say “thank you” to everyone who has reached out in the past few weeks.

The store will reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday.