CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Clifton Park residents will now have a convenient option to dispose of paint on a weekly basis at the Transfer Station. The town is partnering with the New York State stewardship program, PaintCare, to offer a drop-off site for all unwanted paint to be recycled. The program begins Thursday, May 5.

Paint can be dropped off every Thursday during the normal operating hours of the Transfer Station once the program starts. Currently, the hours of operation on Thursdays are 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There is no cost for this service, and a Transfer Station permit is not required.

Some of the more popular products accepted through the new program are paints, stains, deck coatings and varnishes. Through the program, the town cannot accept products like paint thinners, aerosol paints, caulking compounds or arts and crafts paint. Products not accepted through the program will still be allowed at the town’s hazardous waste collection events.

“We will continue to offer new, convenient services to keep our Town clean through effective recycling efforts as soon as opportunities become available, said Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. PaintCare will be responsible for the expenses involved with the program and Town employees will provide necessary support to ensure the new program is successful. The Transfer Station continues to be an important facility offering expanded services to Clifton Park residents.”

All containers must be 5 gallons or less and must not be leaking or empty. Containers must have the original manufacturer’s label.