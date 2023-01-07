CPR manikins can take the beating, so you don’t have to crack anyone’s ribs or trigger vomiting because you’re trying to learn CPR.

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park and Halfmoon EMS is offering a community CPR class at their station. The class will teach participants how to perform CPR and use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator).

Clifton Park and Halfmoon EMS explain Heartsaver CPR AED is a classroom, video-based, instructor-led course that teaches students critical skills needed to respond to and manage choking or sudden cardiac arrest emergency in the first few minutes until emergency medical services (EMS) arrive. The class will cover adult CPR, child CPR, infant CPR and how to use an AED.

The class is available on Saturday, January 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Clifton Park and Halfmoon EMS located at 15 Crossing Blvd in Clifton Park. The class is $35 per person and requires registration. You can register for the class at the Clifton Park and Halfmoon EMS website. Participants must be 13 years or older.