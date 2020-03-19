Clermont women arrested for animal neglect

CLERMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, New York State Police arrested a Clermont woman on charges of animal cruelty.

Andrea Nussinow, 57, was charged with 35 counts torturing and injuring animals or failure to provide proper sustenance, an unclassified misdemeanor under the Agriculture and Markets Law.

Courtesy New York State Police.

On December 2, 2019, the Livingston barracks of the New York State Police received a complaint of possible animal neglect at a farm on Nevis Road in the town of Clermont. After investigating, three search warrants for the property were executed in January 2020.

Twenty horses, two goats, six sheep, seven cats, one donkey, and several cows were seized from the property.

On March 17, Andrea Nussinow was arraigned before the Columbia County Court and released on her own recognizance, she is scheduled to appear on May 20, 2020, in the town of Clermont court.

This is not the first such arrest for Nussinow. She was arrested in July 2017 on similar charges.

