Clear the way for spring with a midwinter cleaning checklist

(NEWS10) — Get a jump on spring cleaning tasks in the middle of winter, because deep cleaning will make you feel great any time of year.

After a season spent inside with dust and dirt baked in during the year, the groundhog did not see its shadow. Refer to this midwinter cleaning checklist:

Make a spring cleaning to-do list.

Check your smoke and carbon dioxide alarms.

Buy supplies. Just because you have rubber gloves, trash bags, uncloggers, degreasers, and stain removers ready, doesn’t mean you have to use them right away.

Declutter before you clean. Like sweeping before you mop, you need a blank canvas, so clear off surfaces, empty containers, and straighten up messy rooms.

Look high and low for spots that you avoid during the year, like the bottoms of seats and above cabinets. Wiping down the undersides of furniture and the tops of frames, ceiling fans, and the fridge will create a clean and tidy foundation to build on.

Change furnace filters every 60 days to breathe easy. According to the EPA, indoor air is up to five times as polluted as fresh air. Better ratings mean the filter removes more dirt, mold, and dander from the air.

Make a list of necessary repairs to exterior features like gutters, and maintenance tools like the lawnmower.

We layer up in the winter, so consider discarding what you haven’t worn the past few months. If you haven’t worn it yet, odds are good you won’t wear it at all.

Plan your planting schedule and prep your garden.

Hose down outdoor furniture.

Wait until children are back in school following midwinter break to begin pre-spring cleaning.

