Cleanup on the way after tannery chemicals discovered under school field

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)–An athletic field next to Kingsborough Elementary School was recently found to have been the previous dumping ground for a tannery located across the street.

Superintendent David Halloran says the condition of the field changed after an unusually wet spring, and led them to test the soil and air in the area. Those tests came back saying the area wasn’t hazardous, but the district is still moving toward cleanup.

A short term fix will involve capping the area with a geo-textile fabric, two feet of sand, and six inches of top soil. Halloran says he eventually wants a long term fix that would remove the contaminated soil completely.