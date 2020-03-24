Clarkson University: Former GE executive dies from COVID-19

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A retired General Electric executive is the first coronavirus-related death in the immediate Capital Region.

Walter Robb, 92, of Niskayuna, died from complications related to the coronavirus, according to Clarkson University, where he served as a trustee.

Robb was a longtime GE executive, philanthropist, and former owner of the Albany River Rats hockey team. It is believed Robb is the first person to die from the virus in the Greater Albany, Schenectady, Troy-area.

The president of Clarkson, which Robb helped create a graudate program in the Capital Region, said on Monday:

“Today, COVID-19 became more than real for the Clarkson University community as we mourn the passing of our Trustee Walt Robb. He was a tremendous business leader with entrepreneurial wisdom and counsel beyond compare, but more importantly a genuine friend to higher education and its promise to change lives. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family and his community to which he gave so much.” Clarkson University Pres. Tony Collins

