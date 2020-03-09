Clarksburg closes school and town offices for one week of deep cleaning

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (NEWS10) — A presumed case of coronavirus in a small Massachusetts community has shut down school and town offices for the week, while schools remain open in Bennington County where Vermont’s first case is being treated.

The adult patient is in stable condition after being admitted to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Thursday. The person is currently hospitalized in an airborne infection isolation room and eighthospital staff members are now in self quarantine after coming into contact with the person.

The Vermont Health Department confirmed the case over the weekend, and only identified the adult as being from Bennington County.

“The lack of information, I think, is what causes panic,” said concerned citizen Kevin Hoyt.

Hoyt said the public deserves more information.

“I think the town should’ve been identified, what the original source was, and where did this come from?” he said.

Health officials said they’re investigating the person’s travel history and contacting those who came in contact with the person. Meanwhile, schools in Bennington County remain open. A spokesperson for the district said they’re in daily communication with the Department of Health, and custodial crews are cleaning hard surfaces in the school.

A case in the small community of Clarksburg, Mass., has town offices, the public library, and the school shut down for the week.

“It’s just a precaution,” said Superintendent John Franzoni.

He said, with a population of less than 2,000 in Clarksburg, the probability of the patient interacting with someone connected to the school is high.

“Some of the other buildings in town there was connections with other resident and family members. We thought it was the best precaution to take,” he said.

The State Department of Health did not recommend the closing. The decision was made by town and school officials. Franzoni says the Department of Education is discussing how to modify the school calendar and deal with missed days academically should happen this again.

“Two-week folders so the students are prepared next time,” he said.

Just across state lines, the Stamford School in Vermont is closed for the day for the same Clarksburg case and undergoing deep cleaning. Going forward, the school said everyone will be required to sanitize their hands upon entering the building.

Back in Bennington, SVMC is offering drive-up testing for patients referred from their primary care provider. This allows patients to stay in their cars and minimize exposure. They can expect lab results back in three days.

SVMC is keeping its flu season visitors policy in effect with no children visitors and no visitors with respiratory or gastrointestinal symptoms

