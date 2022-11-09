ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An individual in the Sheridan Preparatory Academy community has been tested for monkeypox after exhibiting potential symptoms. The City School District of Albany anticipates receiving results later this week.

Monkeypox is mainly spread through close physical contact but could be spread through contact surfaces. Individuals who develop rashes or other symptoms should not attend school or work until they are cleared by their healthcare provider or the symptoms resolve.

In the event of a confirmed case, appropriate contract tracing will be conducted, and impacted learning spaces will be deep-cleaned. For information on monkeypox and its symptoms, see the CDC guidance here.