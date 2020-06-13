WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Watervliet is working to help local restaurants as they prepare to enter the next phase of reopening.
Local restaurant owners will be allowed to use city property to expand their seating area.
The city said restaurant owners can use sidewalks and city owned picnic tables, and the city will even provide street closures to maximize space.
The mayor said it’s the city’s responsibility to help businesses during these uncertain times.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Albany Diocese parishes may resume public mass
- City owned property can be used for outdoor seating in Watervliet
- Multi-family home total loss after Waterford fire
- GOP police reform plan gains momentum
- Arkansas Walmart becomes pilot store for all self-checkout lanes