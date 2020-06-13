City owned property can be used for outdoor seating in Watervliet

Breaking News
WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Watervliet is working to help local restaurants as they prepare to enter the next phase of reopening.

Local restaurant owners will be allowed to use city property to expand their seating area.

The city said restaurant owners can use sidewalks and city owned picnic tables, and the city will even provide street closures to maximize space.

The mayor said it’s the city’s responsibility to help businesses during these uncertain times.

