TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Troy’s Department of Public Utilities announced that work involving water infrastructure on River Street started on Wednesday. The construction will leave River Street closed from Glen Avenue to Douw Street from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the next four business days.

Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Douw Street, then to 6th Avenue. Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Glen Avenue, then to 6th Avenue.

“While road closures can be inconvenient for residents, they help keep our workforce safe so they can focus on the vital work we all depend on,” said Troy Department of Public Utilities Superintendent Chris Wheland. “Motorists are advised to anticipate detours and should seek alternative routes when making travel plans.”

The City of Troy has set up solar-powered signage to inform motorists and the public of the road closing. CDTA, National Grid, and the Troy Housing Authority have also been made aware of the closure.