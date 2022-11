TROY, N.Y (NEWS10) — The City of Troy has announced they will be accepting bids for the purchase of available city-owned foreclosed properties. Bids will be accepted from November 7 and ending on December 9.

The City of Troy website has a list of foreclosed propeties available under Counter List. There will be an open house event will be held on November 30. Properties and times to be determined. Updates will be posted when available.